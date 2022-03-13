Rush books return to ring from injury along with familiar faces

Fans of Los Ingobernables, rejoice! El Toro Blanco is ready to return to the ring. Rush has been out of action since injuring his knee in August last year, and now the former ROH world champion has been booked for lucha libre bouts in April.

Rush’s first match back will be with Robles Promotions on April 29 in Mexico City. El Ingobernable Mayor plans to be better than ever with an eye toward continuing his feud with LA Park.

NO HAY DÍA Q NO LLEGUE NI PLAZO QUE NO SE CUMPLA,

EL TORO BLANCO ESTÁ DE REGRESO CON TODOS LOS INGOBERNABLES



TODOS SERÁN TESTIGOS DE LA MEJOR VERSIÓN

DEL INGOBERNABLE MAYOR!!!

AHORA SI AGARRENSE TODA LA BOLA DE LAGAÑOSOS QUE NO TENDREMOS PIEDAD

DE NINGÚN PERRO @laparktapia pic.twitter.com/SLZoM8YgoV — Rush oficial (@rushtoroblanco) March 10, 2022

Rush will be teaming with his father (Bestia del Ring) and a new Ingobernable against LA Park, Marco Corleone, and Chris Masters. Rush and LA Park have been angling for an epic hair versus mask bout for years. Perhaps this will be the first step for it to finally come to fruition.

That won’t be all for Rush on that weekend. It was also announced that he will compete against Dr. Wagner Jr. and Corleone in a three-way main event on April 30 in Merida then a trios rematch with LA Park for May 1 in Cancun.

In addition to the excitement for Rush’s return, the tease of a new member of Los Ingobernables is intriguing. It’s not a cheap ploy to use his brothers, since Dragon Lee and Dralistico are also on the April 29 card in trios action with Bandido against Taurus, Carlito, and Flamita. Yes, that is the same Carlito who spits apples.

It’s also important to note Marco Corleone as one of Rush’s opponents. Corleone was a former member of Los Ingobernables in CMLL. The man you might know as Mark Jindrak is getting back in the lucha libre game. During his peak, Corleone was a huge superstar in Mexico, so much so that he crossed over into telenovela acting. Personally, I’m looking forward to one of his dynamic dropkicks.

I did not like dropkicking smaller guys because it looked too effortless, so I started stacking people on one another. https://t.co/1EMqmfWXaC pic.twitter.com/iim84WrKDa — Mark Jindrak (@MarcoCorleone23) March 5, 2022

The returns don’t stop there. “Dark Angel” Sarah Stock will be wrestling with Robles Promotions.

Ustedes lo pidieron! Para todos ustedes que me han apoyado en los buenos y en los malos, esto es para ustedes! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CsvIEFpybK — Sarah Stock (@SSDarkAngel) March 10, 2022

Stock competed in CMLL as Dark Angel and in TNA as Sarita. In recent years, she had been working as a trainer with WWE before being released last year.

Where would you like to see Rush compete in 2022? Who is your guess for the newest member of Los Ingobernables?