NWA Roundup: Watch Matt Cardona win worlds title, Nick Aldis I Quit match, more!

You may have heard the news last month that Matt Cardona won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship from Trevor Murdoch, and now it is time to watch the match. The title fight was in the main event of the latest NWA Powerrr episode.

After the opening bell, Cardona stalled by exiting the ring to compose himself. He engaged in a lockup and knocked Murdoch down on a shoulder block. Murdoch came back for a hip toss. Cardona rolled out of the ring again to regroup. Cardona requested a test of strength as a trick to kick Murdoch in the gut. Murdoch picked up steam for a shoulder block and hip toss. Cardona exited the ring for the third time.

Murdoch gave chase, but Cardona suckered him into the ring for a pounding. Murdoch fired up with chops, so Cardona poked him in the eye. Murdoch ducked a punch and executed a full nelson slam. Cardona kicked out on the cover then left the ring once more.

Murdoch blasted Cardona with punches and rolled him back inside. As Murdoch stepped between the ropes to enter, Cardona kicked the middle cord up into Murdoch’s groin. Murdoch tumbled to the outside. Cardona followed to deliver a double underhook DDT on the floor. Murdoch was busted open with a pool of blood on the concrete.

Cardona retrieved a chair from under the ring to place between the turnbuckles. He muscled up to rip off his t-shirt and choke Murdoch. Cardona landed more punches and a neckbreaker. Murdoch turned the tide to rally when he countered Cardona for a spinebuster. Murdoch leaped for a flying crossbody and hit a piledriver, but that couldn’t keep Cardona down for the count. Murdoch charged into the corner for more offense. Cardona sidestepped, and Murdoch crashed into the chair. Cardona pounced for a jumping leg lariat. 1, 2, 3. Cardona won the Ten Pounds of Gold.

Chelsea Green, Mike Knox, and VSK celebrated with the new champ. Cardona put himself over as a legend. He promised to take the NWA to new heights as the greatest champion ever. Nobody can stop him. Enter Nick Aldis. Aldis cashed in his world title rematch to challenge Cardona for the Crockett Cup event on March 20.

Before Aldis challenged Cardona, he competed in an I Quit match against Thom Latimer earlier in the same episode. The former pals went to war. Highlights of violence include Latimer jabbing a turnbuckle hook in Aldis’ mouth while Aldis was in the Camel Clutch, a Gory slam by Aldis onto an open chair, Latimer trying to break Aldis’ arm swinging a chair against the ring steps, and a flying crossbody off the apron from Aldis crashing through a table.

In the end, Aldis had the upper hand using chairs trying to break Latimer’s neck. When the referee asked about quitting, Latimer said he will never quit. Aldis slapped on the Texas Cloverleaf submission, and Latimer would not quit. Kamille saw enough. She ran in to throw the towel to save her fiance for his own good. Aldis was declared the winner, but Latimer never quit.

NWA’s next marquee event is the Crockett Cup for March 19 and 20. The first night will primarily consist of Crockett Cup tag team tournament matches. The second night is stacked with championship contests. Jeff Jarrett will oversee the world title main event as special guest referee. The lineup includes:

Matt Cardona (c) vs. Nick Aldis NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green

The Crockett Cup event will be available for viewing through FiteTV. If you enjoy the NWA product and are a fan of saving money, be sure to check out the All Access yearly subscription.

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT



In partnership w/ @FiteTV, introducing:

NWA ALL ACCESS.



More details to come... but for now, new ppv's, new shows and #NWAPowerrr returns to YouTube with our new show #NWAUSA‼️ 2022 is just getting started.



— NWA (@nwa) January 5, 2022

Are you ready for the Matt Cardona era of the NWA?