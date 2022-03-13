Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 10: Week 47 results & Week 48 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.
Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.
We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for Performer of the Year.
This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Mar. 6-12, 2022: AEW’s Revolution PPV, Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, 205 Live, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.
But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our competition for Performer of the Year.
So many people to be a dick too...
... so little time.
- Max and the two guys he’s in a storyline(s) with are part of top ten that’s 70% AEW, and this didn’t include the PPV.
- The new WWE secondary men’s champs both cracked the top five, and the forever Universal champ picked up a point.
- A pair of All Elite returns are here: a kendo stick-swinging former AEW Women’s champ in fourth, and the a Top Flight-er who almost made it so his brother had two title matches this past week.
- 2⁄3 of a banging TNT title Triple Threat made the cut, too.
The CCWR: 2021 - 22, Week 47
1. MJF
2. CM Punk
3. Ricochet
4. Hikaru Shida
5. Finn Bálor
6. Andrade El Ídolo
7. Darius Martin
8. Wardlow
9. Sammy Guevara
10. Roman Reigns
Points in our weekly Rankings determine our annual list - full details on rules and scoring HERE.
Where the Demon moved up three spots, which is almost how close the top of the chart is...
The CCWR Performer of the Year - through the Week ending Mar. 5
1. Roman Reigns - 185
2. CM Punk - 180.5
3. Bryan Danielson - 141.5
4. Hangman Page - 87.5
5. MJF - 83
6. Finn Bálor - 54.5
7. Brock Lesnar - 53.5
8. Cesaro - 53
9. Sasha Banks - 50.5
10. Kenny Omega - 48
Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us your Rankings, we’ll take it from there.
Poll
Which performer had the best week, Mar. 6-12?
