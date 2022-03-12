Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer said Steve Austin is increasing his cardio training. Stone Cold’s upcoming fight with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 will involve more than just a kick to the stomach and a stunner.
- As of Friday morning, a source told WrestleVotes they “expect up to 7 more matches to be announced” for the WrestleMania 38 card, and “the biggest domino yet to fall is Seth Rollins, for obvious reasons.”
- Damian Priest versus Finn Balor for the United States championship will be added to the WrestleMania 38 card, per Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Natalya and a to-be-determined partner will be added to the WWE women’s tag title match, and a women’s battle royal is also listed internally for the WrestleMania card.
- Per Fightful, Pete Dunne’s SmackDown debut as “Butch” is his official call-up from NXT to the WWE main roster. Prior to Big E suffering a broken neck, the plan was to book New Day vs. Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland at WrestleMania 38.
- A “person of influence” at WarnerMedia vetoed AEW signing The Briscoes, according to Fightful Select’s sources at AEW and Warner. Jay Briscoe’s 2013 homophobic tweets were the issue.
