Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the date WWE wanted Cody Rhodes on TV for was next week’s (Mar. 14) Raw in Jacksonville, Florida. They still want Cody for WrestleMania 38. Talks are ongoing but a deal has not yet been reached, and time is running out.
- Meltzer indicated there is talk in WWE of calling up Bron Breakker to the main roster pretty quickly. Breakker is wrestling on this weekend’s house shows.
- Gable Steveson will also be fast-tracked to the main roster. Meltzer said “the idea is for him to be another Brock Lesnar.”
- F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez is under the impression that Steve Austin didn’t fully agree to work WrestleMania 38 until “very recently.”
- Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian was told by multiple people that Rick Steiner will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, but his brother Scott will not be inducted. He also heard that Sharmell will be a member of the Class of 2022.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...