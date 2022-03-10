Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross said he spoke to Steve Austin about WWE’s plans for Stone Cold at WrestleMania 38: ”At the time we talked... he didn’t sound overwhelmingly enthusiastic about it.
- Sources for Fightful Select’s recent Cody Rhodes update indicated Cody was pitched as Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania opponent, but that’s obviously up in the air now.
- If you’re wondering how AEW was able to use The Hardys theme music for Jeff’s debut last night, Brian Fritz and others pointed out WWE doesn’t own the song. It’s stock music anyone can use for a small fee.
- A report on Tony Khan’s purchase of Ring of Honor from SEScoops says ROH execs think the deal will close in early April, and current employees aren’t expecting to keep their jobs after the sale goes through.
- WWE’s confirmed PW Insider’s report there will be no WrestleMania Axxess event in Dallas this year, with the company instead focusing on their new “Superstore Axxess” concept. People who purchased tickets as part of a package are receiving refunds.
