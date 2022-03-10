Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon... AIW Wrestlerave 2 (Mar. 10, 7:30 pm ET) Casey Carrington vs. Evan Ambrose Alice Crowley vs. Megan Meyers Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) vs. Original Sins (Dick Michaels & Tyler Lydol) Eddy Only vs. TKD Brian Carson vs. Dominic Garrini Kaplan vs. The Duke 9-to-5 (Jack Verville & Louis Lyndon) vs. the Production (Derek Dillinger & Ziggy Haim) Chase Oliver vs. “Big” Dan Champion vs. Lucky 13 vs. Riley Rose Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) vs. Philly-Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) (c) (AIW Tag Team Championship)

AIW are back for another bar show and bringing the heat with a couple big tag team matches, AIW originals Carson and Garrini going at it, and Kaplan and the Duke in a hell of a brawl!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Prestige / WCPW Savage Mode / As Real As It Gets (Mar. 11-12)

—Savage Mode (Mar. 11, 7 pm PT)—

Robert Martyr vs. Vinnie Massaro “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Nick Wayne Alex Shelley vs. Titus Alexander Kevin Blackwood vs. Malakai Black C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) (c) vs. Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) (Prestige Tag Team Championship) AJ Gray (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (WCPW Championship There Must Be a Winner Match)

—As Real As It Gets (Mar. 12, 7 pm PT)—

Juicy Finau vs. Vinnie Massaro PPRay (“Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) Alan “5” Angels vs. Robert Martyr Kevin Blackwood vs. Sonico Charlie Haas vs. Rocky Romero C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) (c) vs. Paxxx Americana (Dark Sheik & MV Young (Prestige Tag Team Championship) Alex Shelley (c) vs. Rey Horus (Prestige Championship)

Prestige and West Coast Pro team up to bring you this double shot, with especially night two’s pair of title matches jumping out to me.

Check ‘em out live on IWTV, folks.

OTT Scrappermania VI (Mar. 12, 7 pm GMT)

Sammy D vs. Scotty 2 Hotty Rob Van Dam vs. Scotty Davis LJ Cleary vs. Robbie X vs. Shane Strickland vs. the OJMO Adam Maxted & Charlie Sterling vs. Kings of the North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin) Ace Romero vs. Dan Barry vs. Session Moth Martina (c) vs. Terry Thatcher vs. ??? (OTT Gender Neutral Championship) Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) vs. B Cool & Danny Cross (c) (OTT Tag Team Championship) Debbie Keitel vs. Emersyn Jayne (c) (OTT Women’s Championship) Jordan Devlin vs. Mark Haskins (c) (OTT World Championship)

Ireland’s Over the Top Wrestling have quietly been chugging along and now it’s time for their biggest show of the year! A couple hot international guests stud the card, it should be a hoot even if the world title match is restricted to the live audience only because that’s still how we’re doing business in 2022? I guess whatever anyway...

Check it out on OTT On Demand, folks.

Warrior Wrestling 20 (Mar. 12, 7 pm ET)

Brian Pillman, Jr. vs. Silas Young KC Navarro vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Arez & Dante Leon vs. Lil Rascalz (Myron Reed & Trey Miguel) vs. Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) JONAH vs. Lance Archer Jake Something vs. Killer Kross Psycho Clown vs. Sam Adonis (c) (WW Lucha Championship) AQA & Skye Blue vs. Athena & Thunder Rosa

Warrior Wrestling are back in Indianapolis and you got a little something for everyone— killer women’s action, a HOSS FIGHT, some lucha libre, the return of Killer Kross and more!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Beyond Munky Business (Mar. 13, 4 pm ET)

“Smart” Mark Sterling vs. Rickey Shane Page Kings of the District (Eel O’Neal & Jordan Blade) & Trish Adora vs. Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) & ??? Alec Price vs. Masha Slamovich Jordynne Grace vs. Willow Nightingale Brian Milonas vs. Max the Impaler AC Mack vs. SLADE Kimber Lee vs. Leyla Hirsch Angel Ortiz vs. Jonathan Gresham Biff Busick vs. Wheeler YUTA

Beyond are back and their campaign against IWTV Champion AC Mack continues as they pit him against the man called SLADE! Plus Biff and Wheeler tear it down and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

FIP Establish Dominance 2022 (Mar. 13, 7 pm ET)

Logan Cruz & Wheezy T vs. Metro Brothers (Chris & JC Metro) Ariel Dominguez vs. Sage Scott August Artois vs. Brian Brock Lucky Ali vs. Odinson Island Kings (Jaka & Sean Maluta) (c) vs. the Skulk (Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray) (FIP World Tag Team Championship) Anthony Greene (c) vs. Sideshow (FIP Florida Heritage Championship) Jon Davis vs. Karam (c) (FIP World Heavyweight Championship)

FIP are back once again and they’ve got a hell of a card lined up! Island Kings and the Skulk clash in an instant classic, plus Jon Davis tries to regain his title from Karam!

Check it out on Club WWN, folks.

H2O Tremont’s Science Behind the Violence (Mar. 14, 8 pm ET)

Devon Moore vs. Duncan Aleem Hardbody vs. Rocket Darien Hardway & Leroy Robinson vs. GG Everson & Nick Grande Frank Bonetti vs. Reid Walker vs. Ryan Redfield Austin Luke vs. Brandon Kirk vs. Chris Bradley vs. Dyln McKay Adonis Valerio vs. Kennedi Copeland (c) (H2O Hybrid Championship) Alex Stretch vs. Anthraxx (Four Corners of Pain Deathmatch) Deklan Grant (c) vs. Jimmy Lyon (H2O Championship) Joel Bateman vs. Matt Tremont (200 Light Tubes Deathmatch)

Last but not least, Tremont’s Hardcore Hustle Organization is back and bringing the ultraviolence on a Monday night!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

TME vs. Waves and Curls

Beyond kick us off with this bangin’ tag team match, enjoy!

Allysin Kay vs. Cheerleader Melissa vs. LuFisto vs. Priscilla Kelly

And then some excellent women’s action from RISE as four generations of indie wrestling square off in one match!

Eddie Kingston vs. “All Ego” Ethan Page

Last but not least we’ve got AAW bringing us two AEW stars, enjoy!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.