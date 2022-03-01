Cain Velasquez arrested, booked for attempted murder (Updating)

After a shooting incident in Morgan Hill, California, mixed martial artist turned professional wrestler Cain Velasquez has been arrested. It is not clear what Velasquez’s role in the incident was. He is currently being held without bail at Santa Clara County Jail, and no charges are listed in online records. He has a court date set for noon PT on Weds., Mar. 2.

NBC Bay Area first reported on the incident. No information has been released about circumstances or motive, and police are still investigating. Authorities have said one man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Velasquez is a two-time UFC heavyweight champion who last fought in MMA back in 2019. He signed with WWE that same year, and worked a program with his old Octagon foe Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia before being released in the company’s first wave of 2020 budget cuts. The 39 year old returned to lucha libre, which he’d dabbled in before signing with WWE, last fall for AAA’s Triplemania Regia II, teaming with Psycho Clown & Pagano to defeat LA Park, Rey Escorpion & Taurus.

UPDATE: TMZ Sports has confirmed Velasquez has been booked for attempted murder. Their law enforcement sources tell them the shooting he was allegedly involved in took place around 3 PM yesterday near a San Jose high school.