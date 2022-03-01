Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shut down the idea Triple H could possibly be added to WrestleMania card to sell tickets, saying “His heart situation is — he can’t. I don’t want to say never because that’s unfair... but that would be a horrible idea for him and that’s not gonna happen this year. There’s no way.”

Ricochet got such a strong showing on SmackDown last week because he’s slated to be the number two singles babyface on the show behind Drew McIntyre, per PW Insider.

As has been hinted on TV, Wrestling Observer reports the official match listing for WrestleMania does have Queen Zelina & Carmella defending the Women’s Tag tiles against Naomi & Sasha Banks.

Asked by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about a viral reddit post which claimed his Control Your Narrative promotion was being funded by far right political figures, EC3 laughed it off.

PPV figures from Wrestling Observer Newsletter show All Out did more than 200K buys for AEW last year, 41% better than their previous record. Overall, the show generated more the $10 million in revenue.

