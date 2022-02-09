AAA announces new championships & first round mask vs. mask tournament matchups

AAA is bringing news of championships and tournament fights.

AAA introduced a pair of new championships into the mix. In honor of a business agreement with the Showcenter Complex in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, AAA announced special tournaments to crown the inaugural winners of the Showcenter Championship. Separate competitions for both men and women will feature talent from Japan, Europe, USA, and obviously Mexico. Two competitors were revealed at the press conference. LA Park and Laredo Kid are confirmed to participate.

Una forma distinta de ver #LuchaLibreAAA llega a Monterrey: #CampeonatoShowcenter



Un torneo que traerá a los mejores luchadores de todo el mundo al Showcenter Complex.



12 de marzo, boletos a la venta en Superboletos: https://t.co/P3DH33sx60 pic.twitter.com/6tgXhbihv5 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) February 8, 2022

The Showcenter series kicks off March 12 and will continue for nine months with one show per month. Each event will be at the Showcenter in Monterrey, hence the name of the championship. The tournaments are reminiscent of the Lucha Capital concept.

AAA also announced the first round matchups for the legends mask versus mask tournament. To commemorate AAA’s 30th year in existence, they plan to hold three Triplemania shows throughout the year. The first one is on April 30 in Monterrey. That event will showcase the start of the mask versus mask tournament.

Time to reveal the matchups. Drum roll, please.

First up is Canek versus Psycho Clown.

Es momento de revelar las llaves de la Ruleta de la Muerte. ☠️



Las máscaras están en juego:#Canek @Psychooriginal



30 de Abril | Estadio de los Sultanes.

Boletos en: https://t.co/lynooFanoI pic.twitter.com/kGMngn8VlN — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) February 8, 2022

Next is LA Park versus Villano IV.

Segunda llave de la Ruleta de la Muerte. ☠️ #TriplemaniaXXX



Las máscaras están en juego:@laparktapia #VillanoIV



30 de Abril | Estadio de los Sultanes.

Boletos en: https://t.co/lynooFanoI pic.twitter.com/ocQKjIcYfX — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) February 8, 2022

The third bout is a special one. Pentagon will compete against Ultimo Dragon. That is one of those cool contests to make fans salivate in anticipation.

Tercera llave de la Ruleta de la Muerte. ☠️ #TriplemaniaXXX



Las máscaras están en juego:@PENTAELZEROM #ÚltimoDragón



30 de Abril | Estadio de los Sultanes.

Boletos en: https://t.co/lynooFanoI pic.twitter.com/GdIEcKMeTe — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) February 8, 2022

Last on the list to round out the openers is Blue Demon Jr. versus Rayo de Jalisco Jr.

Cuarta llave de la Ruleta de la Muerte. ☠️ #TriplemaniaXXX



Las máscaras están en juego:@BlueDemonjr #RayoDeJaliscoJr



30 de Abril | Estadio de los Sultanes.

Boletos en: https://t.co/lynooFanoI pic.twitter.com/RumjyriNuM — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) February 8, 2022

Winners will be safe, and losers will advance with the threat of losing their mask in the finale. The semifinals are scheduled for June 18 in Tijuana, and the finals are booked for October 15 in Mexico City.

Who would you like to see participate in the Showcenter Championship tournament? Which mask versus mask matchup excites you most?