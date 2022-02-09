Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

WrestleVotes says the Shane McMahon match WWE had planned for WrestleMania 38 was in a top spot, and WWE is now looking for a “major attraction” match to replace it.

They also say the whole WrestleMania card is still in flux just a couple months out from showtime.

For what it’s worth, Matt Hardy claimed on his Twitch that Jeff Hardy turned down WWE’s Hall of Fame offer at least in part because Jeff asked if Matt would be going in with him and they said no.

Ringside News is now claiming that Kurt Angle was never in the plans for WrestleMania and the three-week idea he mentioned previously was just a pitch, and nothing that was ever approved by Vince McMahon.

On the Fightful Grapsody podcast, Will Washington said he was told WWE put restrictions on the language used for Mickie James’ Royal Rumble appearance, namely that they could only say “Impact” instead of “Impact Wrestling” and they couldn’t use the term “Knockouts” when referring to her title.

