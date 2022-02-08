Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said WWE officials spoke to Ronda Rousey after her promo on the Jan. 31 Raw. Rousey is being booked as a babyface, but her bitterness towards the fans for turning on her during her last run caused her to come across as a heel. Her work on SmackDown last week is how they want her to be going forward.

Regarding Tony Khan’s surprise debut for Wednesday’s Dynamite, Fightful Select’s sources on the AEW roster don’t know who it is but are expecting it be Keith Lee.

Both Fightful and Wrestling Observer say it’s almost definitely not Jeff Hardy due to the amount of time left on his non-compete.

Drew McIntyre is being kept strong for a feud with Roman Reigns after WrestleMania, per Meltzer.

Marty “Boogeyman” Wright posted a video of him signing a WWE contract on social media. It does not show what type of deal it was.

