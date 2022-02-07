A WrestleMania main eventer & AEW star is the second inductee into the ROH Hall of Fame

Ring of Honor may be on hiatus until April’s Supercard of Honor show in Dallas, but that didn’t stop them from becoming the latest organization to promote a Hall of Fame. ROH is ramping up excitement by announcing the inaugural class individually over a month, one per week for four weeks.

After The Briscoes got the honor of being the first entrants last week, now we’re getting someone almost everyone shouted out as soon as the ROH Hall was announced — The American Dragon, Bryan Danielson.

Before he spent a dozen years with WWE (main eventing WrestleMania 30 in the process) as Daniel Bryan, the Dragon was instrumental in establishing Ring of Honor as THE independent promotion. He main evented the company’s first show in 2002, and its first PPV in 2007.

His 2005 ROH World title reign lasted more than a year, and included a record 38 successful defenses. His feud with Nigel McGuinness was the stuff of legends, as was his loss to then-ROH World Champion Takeshi Morishima, a classic that saw the severally outsized Danielson fight on after his retina was detached just minutes into the bout.

As was the case last week with Jay & Mark, a career retrospective on Danielson will be featured on this weekend’s episode of ROH TV. A special on the Dragon will also premiere next Monday (Feb. 14) on ROH’s YouTube channel. Then the Hall of Fame episode of ROH TV will debut the weekend of March 5.

Congratulations to BDB, and place your bets on next Monday’s honoree.