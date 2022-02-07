Keith Lee & Mia Yim got married!

Word snuck out late Saturday via an Instagram Story from Nixon Newell (fka Teagan Nox), but the bride made it official yesterday... Keith Lee and Mia Yim tied the knot this weekend!

The pair announced their engagement last year around this same time. They were both released by WWE on the same day in November — which means both of their 90 day non-compete’s just expired last week. But Mr. & Mrs. Lee didn’t let any of that derail their wedding plans. Or keep their star-studded guest list from showing up and showing out.

And even though Mia’s “big brother” Shelton Benjamin tried to put their long-running feud on pause for the night, the newlywed wasn’t having it...

Who let you in? https://t.co/oSUC71AOU9 — Mia Yim (@MiaYim) February 7, 2022

Do honeymoon plans mean Keith isn’t Tony Khan’s Forbidden Door free agent debuting this Wednesday on Dynamite?

We’ll worry about that later. For now, join us in sending The Lees heartfelt congratulations, and best wishes for a wonderful life together.