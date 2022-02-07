Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful says one of the issues with Shane McMahon at Royal Rumble was numbers got mixd up and he got frustrated over it the fact that Randy Orton told him he wasn’t entering to Shane’s theme song, so he better get out there.

More on that: Both Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar were unhappy after they learned of Shane’s original plans for the match, which we never ended up seeing because it didn’t happen.

Fightful Select says there were nine total therapy sessions filmed for Alexa Bliss.

On his podcast, Kurt Angle claimed WWE was going to bring him in for a three week program but that changed at the last second and he doesn’t have a deal with the company anymore.

The Observer says Kid Laredo has signed a deal with Impact Wrestling.

