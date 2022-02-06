Matt Cardona booked for NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match

Matt Cardona has a chance to add more gold to his collection. He recently won the Impact Digital Media Championship to hold alongside his Internet Championship.

Now, Cardona has a shot to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Billy Corgan delivered the news to make it official. Cardona will aim to take the Ten Pounds of Gold from Trevor Murdoch in the main event of NWA PowerrrTrip on February 12.

The feud has been brewing since Cardona made a surprise appearance at NWA Hard Times 2 in December 2021. Cardona was there to support his good friend Mike Knox, then the NWA title belt caught his eye.

Cardona wants to attract new fans to the NWA by changing with the times. When he watched at 6 years of age, he thought the show was old, dated, and boring. 30 years later, it’s still the same.

"There's a difference between being nostalgic and living in the past."@TheMattCardona holds nothing back while discussing the @nwa with @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 ...#NWA #NWAPowerrr



Listen to this FULL can't miss interview on today's podcast ⬇️https://t.co/OfYp4fPQUa pic.twitter.com/ha9SLX3bXK — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) January 25, 2022

Murdoch viewed the trash talk as taking a shot at the legacy of the NWA and all the historic champions, like Harley Race and Ric Flair.

The @BustedOpenRadio podcast has been busy with debate from @TheMattCardona & @TheRealTMurdoch.



Make sure you check out Tuesday & todays episodes! pic.twitter.com/hBz4KcRNdV — NWA (@nwa) January 27, 2022

Cardona is confident in victory, so confident that he already has plans to celebrate victory at Disneyland in Paris.

Looks like @TheMattCardona is ready for his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship shot against @TheRealTMurdoch at #PowerrrTrip! ⚡️



Who do you think will be champion after Feb. 12th?



Select tix still available!



https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N pic.twitter.com/UEx5I2JG0v — NWA (@nwa) February 6, 2022

The advertised card for NWA PowerrrTrip on February 12 includes:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona

NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taryn Terrell

NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Chris Adonis (c) vs. Anthony Mayweather (aka Crimson)

I Quit: Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer

Mike Knox vs. Pope

No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere: Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. The Fixers

Colby Corino vs. Rhett Titus

Tyrus, Jordan Clearwater, Marshe Rockett, & BLK Jeez vs. Cyon, Mims, Rush Freeman, & Alex Taylor

NWA shows can be viewed through Fite TV and YouTube.

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT



In partnership w/ @FiteTV, introducing:

NWA ALL ACCESS.



More details to come... but for now, new ppv's, new shows and #NWAPowerrr returns to YouTube with our new show #NWAUSA‼️



2022 is just getting started. pic.twitter.com/mmR02oPhUG — NWA (@nwa) January 5, 2022

Will you be rooting for Matt Cardona or Trevor Murdoch? Does the lineup for NWA PowerrrTrip excite you?