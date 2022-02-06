 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Matt Cardona booked for NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

Matt Cardona has a chance to add more gold to his collection. He recently won the Impact Digital Media Championship to hold alongside his Internet Championship.

Now, Cardona has a shot to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Billy Corgan delivered the news to make it official. Cardona will aim to take the Ten Pounds of Gold from Trevor Murdoch in the main event of NWA PowerrrTrip on February 12.

The feud has been brewing since Cardona made a surprise appearance at NWA Hard Times 2 in December 2021. Cardona was there to support his good friend Mike Knox, then the NWA title belt caught his eye.

Cardona wants to attract new fans to the NWA by changing with the times. When he watched at 6 years of age, he thought the show was old, dated, and boring. 30 years later, it’s still the same.

Murdoch viewed the trash talk as taking a shot at the legacy of the NWA and all the historic champions, like Harley Race and Ric Flair.

Cardona is confident in victory, so confident that he already has plans to celebrate victory at Disneyland in Paris.

The advertised card for NWA PowerrrTrip on February 12 includes:

  • NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona
  • NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taryn Terrell
  • NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Chris Adonis (c) vs. Anthony Mayweather (aka Crimson)
  • I Quit: Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer
  • Mike Knox vs. Pope
  • No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere: Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. The Fixers
  • Colby Corino vs. Rhett Titus
  • Tyrus, Jordan Clearwater, Marshe Rockett, & BLK Jeez vs. Cyon, Mims, Rush Freeman, & Alex Taylor

NWA shows can be viewed through Fite TV and YouTube.

Will you be rooting for Matt Cardona or Trevor Murdoch? Does the lineup for NWA PowerrrTrip excite you?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...