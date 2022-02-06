Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 10: Week 42 results & Week 43 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2022: Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, 205 Live, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our competition for Performer of the Year.

Does this win-hausen during Royal Rumble week prove how over the Very Elite, Very Evil one is, or how bad the Rumble was?

It wasn’t just the new signee-hausen representing for All Elite. We also repped both guys who carried a TNT title prior to Beach Break’s ladder match, and the Best Friend who hugged his way to victory in a Lights Out match.

One needle mover from each company (AEW & WWE) tied for fourth.

The rest was all from “New York”... the new WWE champ, both Rumble winners, and the returning Boss.

The CCWR: 2021 - 22, Week 42

1. Danhausen

2. Sammy Guevara

3. Orange Cassidy

4. (tie) CM Punk

4. (tie) Roman Reigns

6. Bobby Lashley

7. Ronda Rousey

8. Cody Rhodes

9. Sasha Banks

10. Brock Lesnar

Points in our weekly Rankings determine our annual list - full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the gap at the top remains the same due to a tie, and we get another knot in the overall six spot...

The CCWR Performer of the Year - through the Week ending Jan. 29

1. Roman Reigns - 172

2. CM Punk - 139.5

3. Bryan Danielson - 123.5

4. Hangman Page - 71.5

5. Cesaro - 53

6. (tie) Finn Bálor - 48.5

6. (tie) Sasha Banks - 48.5

8. Kenny Omega - 48

9. MJF - 46

10. Miro - 44.33

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us your Rankings, we’ll take it from there.