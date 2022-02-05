MLW to offer unique experience with Azteca Underground during WrestleMania week

During WrestleMania week, it has become custom for smaller promotions to visit the host city and put on shows for the hoards of wrestling fans descending upon the scene. MLW is joining in on the fun to offer a unique experience with Azteca Underground.

Azteca Underground is the offshoot fight club of Cesar Duran. Fans of Lucha Underground will recognize Duran as Dario Cueto.

MLW leans into that world by pointing out the Cueto name as an alias used by Duran. Ever since Duran arrived on the scene, MLW has dropped numerous cool references to characters from Lucha Underground’s past blending into MLW’s current roster.

The missing piece to the puzzle for King Muertes has been revealed.#MLWFusion

▶️ https://t.co/Di9PyloFZy pic.twitter.com/NekdzC9JEc — MLW (@MLW) November 3, 2021

MLW recently concluded a five-episode Azteca Underground mini-series, which is currently available for viewing on MLW’s YouTube channel. MLW is riding Duran and Azteca Underground for a second round. Azteca Underground tapings will hit Gilley’s in Dallas on Friday, April 1 during WrestleMania week.

MLW is offering a unique experience beyond just a wrestling show.

Cesar Duran presents MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND at Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas on Friday, April 1 with a special matinee wrestling event and interactive experience. Tickets go on sale at 10am (central) on Thursday, February 10 at MLWLucha.com and Eventbrite. The event will be a Major League Wrestling television taping featuring a loaded line-up of matches. Card and appearances to be announced soon! Azteca Underground is an interactive experience featuring: Lucha Lunch: 1st and 2nd row ticket holders will enjoy early access for an exclusive pre-show VIP Lucha Lunch with a taco bar. Note: this is not available to any other ticket holder. Food included in purchase of 1st or 2nd row ticket. Tour Cesar’s Office: Journey to the shadowy destination where Cesar Duran makes matches, schemes and holds court. Here, you’ll have a chance to take a photo sitting at El Jefe’s actual desk and reign supreme as Azteca Henchmen stand guard over your Azteca empire. Access included in purchase of any ticket. Meet Cesar Duran: A limited pre-show meet and greet with Cesar Duran. Get autographs and photos with El Jefe himself! Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity. Meet Microman and the Micromobile: Meet the world’s greatest wonder and take a photo with Microman in this limited pre-show meet and greet. Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity. Create an action figure of you with your favorite MLW wrestler! Capture. Customize. Create. Make a premium action figure with YOUR face! Action Face will scan your face at their special 3D scanning booth at the event and make a one of a kind figure of you with your favorite MLW wrestler! This add-on merchandise purchase is available day of event only. Cesar’s Heist: Opportunities abound! Search Cesar’s cathedral of violence on an Azteca treasure hunt before the show kicks off. The renegades fortunate enough to finish the quest will rewarded with a gift from the gods. Access included in purchase of any ticket. Plus MORE!

That’s a pretty cool concept to make it an interactive experience. In addition to MLW’s fervent fanbase, die-hard Lucha Underground aficionados will no doubt be tempted to visit Duran’s temple of violence.

Get all the details from MLW’s full press release.

Is the Azteca Underground taping enticing enough to earn your ticket?