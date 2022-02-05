Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Drew McIntyre was supposed to have a moment with Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble, standing up to Lesnar and calling back to when McIntyre eliminated Brock in 2020, per Wrestling Observer Newsletter. That was cut, however, because the show was running long.
- Sasha Banks and McIntyre were late additions to the Rumble matches, according to the WON. The belief is Banks’ appearance was kept short as a safety precaution due to her recent injury.
- Royal Rumble was the most watched WWE show ever on Peacock, surpassing both nights of WrestleMania 37. The Observer also noted it was the most searched WWE event on Google since 2019.
- Bayley and Asuka should both be back for WrestleMania 38. PW Insider heard Asuka should return this month, with Bayley returning in March.
- F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez said WWE is aware the men’s Royal Rumble match was boring, and their plan is to make sure next year’s match is not boring.
