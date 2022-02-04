Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- It sounds like morale in WWE is near an all-time low following Royal Rumble 2022, based on what Fightful heard from several “discouraged and disappointed” wrestlers up and down the card. There is a lot of frustration with WWE’s current direction among these wrestlers. One person said it feels like nothing matters outside of a handful of wrestlers.
- Several wrestlers feel like they are “less heard” than ever before, and their attempts to communicate with Vince McMahon are either dismissed, ignored, or end up working against them. They have to resort to social media to be heard.
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer said Brock Lesnar and Shane McMahon were both pushing for certain changes to the men’s Royal Rumble match. Brock is the one who got a lot of what he wanted. Shane complained to several people about it and behaved unprofessionally.
- Fightful mentioned that Mustafa Ali has “well over a year, at least” left on his WWE contract. WWE recently denied Ali’s request to be released by the company.
- Santino Marella told Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw that his daughter, Bianca Carelli, has signed with WWE and will report to the Performance Center in two weeks.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...