Regarding why there was heat on Shane McMahon for his work putting together the men’s Royal Rumble, PW Insider says he was frustrated his ideas were being shot down by his father. Shane was upset “he wasn’t being allowed to do what he wanted,” and said to be “greatly preoccupied” with how he was booked.

Sources also told the site they thought Shane was “taking the brunt of the heat for the poor reception to the men’s Rumble match.”

Based on the angle at the Jackass Forever premiere and a WWE survey asking fans their opinion of Johnny Knoxville’s run with the company, there’s a lot of speculation Knoxville’s feud with Sami Zayn will extend until WrestleMania.

Since they’ll be traveling to Saudi Arabia for Elimination Chamber on Feb. 18, WWE will tape that week’s episode of SmackDown in New Orleans on Feb. 11 after that night’s live show airs.

Riho revealed she suffered a broken collar bone in her Battle of the Belts match against Britt Baker last month. Wrestling Observer says she’s expected to be out three months.

