Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Beyond Day 91 (Feb. 4, 8 pm ET)

DUTCH, Tyler Bateman, Vincent, & Vita Von Starr vs. Little Mean Kathleen, Teddy Goods, & Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) Hot Wheelz (“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams & Wheeler YUTA) & Rhett Titus vs. Kings of the District (Eel O’Neal & Jordan Blade) & Trish Adora Rex Lawless & ??? vs. Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) Alec Price vs. Kimber Lee LuFisto vs. Masha Slamovich Brian Milonas vs. Max the Impaler Alex Shelley vs. Matt Makowski Biff Busick vs. SLADE Matt Cardona vs. Rickey Shane Page

This is it, at long last we all get to throw a finger up while Bro Hymn plays and Biff by God Busick makes his return to Beyond Wrestling! Plus LuFisto is back to take on Slamovich, RSP gets Cardona, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

AAW Legacy 2022 (Feb. 4, 7:30 pm CT)

Silas Young vs. Steve Manders (Bullrope Match) Christi Jaynes & Ren Jones vs. Pretty Proper (Lady Frost & “Savage Gentleman” Victor Benjamin) Jake Something vs. Russ Jones ACH & Jah-C vs. Hakim Zane & Karam Josh Alexander vs. ??? Ace Austin (c) vs. Davey Vega (AAW Heritage Championship) Laredo Kid vs. Mat Fitchett (c) (AAW Heavyweight Championship) Fred Yehi vs. Schaff (Unsanctioned No Rules Match)

AAW are back with a pretty solid card— former Besties in title matches, Josh Alexander has a mystery opponent, Yehi takes on Schaff with no rules, a little something for everyone!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

GCW If I Die First (Feb. 5, 8 pm CT)

Gringo Loco vs. Psycho Clown Jimmy Lloyd vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey John Wayne Murdoch vs. Matthew Justice Dante Leon & Ninja Mack vs. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne Blake Christian vs. Laredo Kid Dr. Wagner, Jr. vs. Joey Janela AJ Gray (c) vs. Allie Katch (GCW Extreme Championship)

GCW are back in Dallas, Texas and all I have to say here is Dr. Wagner, Jr. vs. Joey Janela c’mon how can you not want to see THAT?!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Shine 71 (Feb. 6, 7 pm ET)

Kimber Lee vs. Lindsay Snow Kaci Lennox & Katalina Perez vs. the Coven (Chelsea Durden & Kelsey Raegan) Kelsey Heather vs. Renee Michelle Tiffany Nieves vs. Tracy Nyxx Lexi Gomez (c) vs. Myke Madrid (ACW Women’s Championship) The Coven (Harlow O’Hara & Vipress) vs. the Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) (Shine Championship) Ivelisse & the WOAD vs. Natalia Markova & Santana Garrett (Do or Die Rules Match)

Shine are back with a boatload of action for you— the Coven challenge for the tag titles, we’ve got a dramatic tag team main event, and more!

Check it out live on Club WWN, folks.

Danhausen vs. Rohit Raju

Let’s celebrate Danhausen’s signinghausen with this freebie courtesy of Glory Pro, shall we?

Bryce Braxton-Collins vs. Chris Hyde

The names are unfamiliar but the men know each other very well— Wrestling Retribution Project have been uploading some stuff from their tapings aeons ago and I will not turn down an opportunity to share a nice slice of grappler vs. striker action as only Chris Hero and Timothy Thatcher can deliver. Don’t miss it!

Wheeler YUTA vs. Willow Nightingale

Last but not least, let’s go out on this gem from Beyond Wrestling, shall we?

