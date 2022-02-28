Hangman Page had the perfect response to Kane’s bad Russia/Ukraine take

Even before he officially began his political career, we knew a fair amount about Glenn Jacob’s politics. When he wasn’t playing Kane for WWE, Jacobs frequently shared his libertarian views online & via public speaking engagements, endorsed candidates & toyed with running for office himself.

Since winning the election to become Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, we’ve been privy to where the WWE Grand Slam champion stands on pretty much every issue of the day. And if you’re not a Trump Republican, you probably don’t agree with many of Jacobs’ takes.

The one he shared on Twitter yesterday (Feb. 27) regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a real doozy. It employs several of the tricks his fellow WWE Hall of Famer uses to score political points, tacitly defending the decision made by authoritarian Russian President Vladimir Putin en route to mocking his ideological opposites:

I highly doubt Putin cares a whit about toxic masculinity, the Cancel Culture Mutawa, or any of the other things the radical Left stands for. — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) February 27, 2022

Not exactly surprising given some of Jacobs’ other positions, but... yeesh. I won’t spend too much time dissecting why I’m not joining Mayor Kane in defending an unprovoked military assault so I can mock people for being considerate of others, though. Because Hangman Page already had the perfect response...

UNICEF - Support Children of Ukraine: https://t.co/C29Gtm21G0



Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund: https://t.co/GvAdAs1otF



10 Ruthless Chair Shots Kane Took to the Head: https://t.co/NFJ02hHFQr — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) February 27, 2022

That’s my guy.

Special shout out to another WWE Hall of Famer. Sean “X-Pac” Waltman capped his amazing weekend by reminding us he’s always had Kane’s number...