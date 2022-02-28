Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

WrestleVotes claims Undertaker going into the Hall of Fame as a solo inductee this year was considered but it’s not happening. More names will apparently be announced for this year’s class soon.

According to the Wrestling Observer, the Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee match will be “a complete smoke and mirrors event” and they still have a lot of tickets to sell for each night, so they’re pulling out all the stops to do so.

PW Insider notes there was hope internally for Asuka to return this month but “there’s been nothing for her creatively.”

Per Fightful Select, we’ve been seeing Big E on a four-wheeler recently because WWE and Mattel have a new toy coming out soon.

The six-man tornado tag team match at Revolution was changed, according to Fightful Select. The original match wasn’t going to include Isiah Kassidy and Sammy Guevara but they weren’t given a reason why the change was made.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.