AAA Roundup: Spider-Man meme come to life, John Morrison enemy list, more!

AAA is fresh off Rey de Reyes last week to open the 2022 season, and the action won’t stop anytime soon. Upcoming cards have been announced, John Morrison has a list of enemies, Microman is being bullied, and there are two Spider-Mans running wild.

We’ll kick off with a bit of wackiness. AAA has been building their own Marvel universe with popular comic book characters as luchadores. The idea is to combine powers for merchandising. To give a taste of past insanity, the Incredible Hulk (El Furioso) broke through a wall to save the day and stand up to Brian Cage in a Thanos mask (Terror Purpura) at Triplemania XXIX.

The amusing hijinks resumed for Rey de Reyes. Unfortunately, the one match not to air during the PPV broadcast was the Marvel partnership. However, this image is too good not to share. AAA recreated the Spider-Man (Aracno) double identity meme.

Enjoy the original source of the meme for a classic cartoon chuckle.

John Morrison debuted a new name in John Superstar at Rey de Reyes, but he failed to bring home the AAA Megacampeonato from Hijo del Vikingo. In a post-match interview with Mas Lucha, the Mayor of Slamtown blamed the rainy conditions for his defeat.

Johnny: I’m Johnny Superstar, not Johnny Drip Drip. No more wetness, alright? The wet guy is not the best guy. Because today was all slippery and slipping and sliding. It’s not easy to wrestle when you’re not used to those kind of conditions. Like, everyone on this roster is, apparently. What happened today? Vikingo got lucky.

It doesn’t sound like Johnny will be one-and-done for his current run with AAA. He listed future opponents on his enemy list. The next step is to get back in ring with Vikingo. Johnny can add Laredo Kid, Bandido, Lady Shani, Pentagon, and Fenix as well. He plans to beat the crap out of all of them.

Former CMLL star Microman made a surprise debut during Rey De Reyes. He aligned with La Empresa, but it looks like they are going to make him work for membership by using him for chores, such as washing their boots and carrying robes. DMT Azul was angry that Microman helped LA Park during their match.

#LaEmpresa tiene un nuevo integrante : Microman



Y así lo tratan



En directo por @canalspace #30AniversarioAAA

The fans love Microman, so it will be satisfying once he tires of their bullying and kicks some ass.

AAA has a busy week coming up with shows on March 5, 12, and 13. The March 5 show will be in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas.

⚡️ Fantásticas luchas te esperan éste 5 de marzo en Ciudad Madero.



No te lo puedes perder.



Boletos disponibles en: https://t.co/uBNObQGRlQ pic.twitter.com/bOEfftk5Gm — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) February 25, 2022

The lineup includes:

Chessman, Pagano, & Psycho Clown vs. Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero

Bandido & Jack Cartwheel vs. Hijo del Vikingo & Laredo Kid vs. Abismo Negro Jr. & Gringo Loco

Aramis, Octagon Jr., & Myzteziz Jr. vs. Flamita, Latigo, & Toxin

AAA World Trios Championship: Villano III Jr., Taurus, & Rey Escoprion (c) vs. DMT Azul, Sam Adonis, & Puma King

AAA World Trios Championship: Villano III Jr., Taurus, & Rey Escoprion (c) vs. DMT Azul, Sam Adonis, & Puma King

Lumberjack Match: Kommander, Dulce Canela, & Pimpinela Escarlata vs. Crazy Boy, Joe Lider, & Xtreme Tiger vs. Mamba, Diva Salvaje, & Jessy Ventura

Niño Hamburguesa, Mr. Iguana, & Drago Kid vs. Parka Negra, Argenis, & Dinamico

AAA heads to Monterrey, Nuevo Leon on March 12 for the start of the Showcenter Championship tournament.

Comienza el #CampeonatoShowcenter



Te presentamos el cartel de nuestra primera función



Venta de boletos en taquillas de Fashion Drive, Main Entrance y @superboletosmx ➡️ https://t.co/P3DH33sx60



Tus luchadores favoritos juntos en Monterrey 〽️ pic.twitter.com/5jfhJ1aT9j — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) February 24, 2022

The lineup includes:

Showcenter Championship tournament: Hijo del Vikingo vs. Flamita

Showcenter Championship tournament: Hijo del Vikingo vs. Flamita

Laredo Kid, Octagon Jr., & Myzteziz Jr. vs. Sanson, Forastero, & Cuatrero

Showcenter Championship tournament: Chik Tormenta vs. Estrellita

Showcenter Championship tournament: Chik Tormenta vs. Estrellita

Pimpinela Escarlata, Niño Hamburguesa, & Mr. Iguana vs. Abismo Negro Jr., Latigo, & Toxin

Showcenter Championship tournament: Taurus vs. Hijo de LA Park

Showcenter Championship tournament: Taurus vs. Hijo de LA Park

Kommander, Baby Extreme, & Dulce Canela vs. Dinamico, Mamba, & Emperador Azteca

Showcenter Championship tournament: Reina Dorada vs. Maravilla

Reina Dorada vs. Maravilla Special guest Cibernetico

After Monterrey, there will be no rest for the weary. AAA is making good on the previous COVID postponement in Merida, Yucatan on March 13. The announced card is the same as the original with FTR headlining in a AAA tag title defense against the Lucha Bros.

¡Merida, prepárense porque nos vemos éste 13 de Marzo!



La gira del #30AniversarioAAA llega hasta ti con las mejores luchas.

The lineup includes:

AAA World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Fenix & Pentagon

AAA World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Fenix & Pentagon

Pagano, Hijo del Vikingo, & Octagon Jr. vs. Cibernetico, Abismo Negro Jr., & Latigo

AAA World Trios Championship: Rey Escorpion, La Hiedra, & Villano III Jr. (c) vs. Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero vs. Carta Brava Jr., Tito Santana, & Mocho Cota Jr.

AAA World Trios Championship: Rey Escorpion, La Hiedra, & Villano III Jr. (c) vs. Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero vs. Carta Brava Jr., Tito Santana, & Mocho Cota Jr.

AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: Laredo Kid (c) vs. Willie Mack vs. surprise luchador vs. Dragon Lee

Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, & Kommander vs. Sam Adonis, DMT Azul, & Puma King

Pimpinela Escarlata, Faby Apache, & Dulce Canela vs. Mamba, Diva Salvaje, & Jessy Ventura

Which of these upcoming AAA matches excite you the most?