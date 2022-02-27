AAA Roundup: Spider-Man meme come to life, John Morrison enemy list, more!

AAA is fresh off Rey de Reyes last week to open the 2022 season, and the action won’t stop anytime soon. Upcoming cards have been announced, John Morrison has a list of enemies, Microman is being bullied, and there are two Spider-Mans running wild.
We’ll kick off with a bit of wackiness. AAA has been building their own Marvel universe with popular comic book characters as luchadores. The idea is to combine powers for merchandising. To give a taste of past insanity, the Incredible Hulk (El Furioso) broke through a wall to save the day and stand up to Brian Cage in a Thanos mask (Terror Purpura) at Triplemania XXIX.
The amusing hijinks resumed for Rey de Reyes. Unfortunately, the one match not to air during the PPV broadcast was the Marvel partnership. However, this image is too good not to share. AAA recreated the Spider-Man (Aracno) double identity meme.
Enjoy the original source of the meme for a classic cartoon chuckle.
John Morrison debuted a new name in John Superstar at Rey de Reyes, but he failed to bring home the AAA Megacampeonato from Hijo del Vikingo. In a post-match interview with Mas Lucha, the Mayor of Slamtown blamed the rainy conditions for his defeat.
Johnny: I’m Johnny Superstar, not Johnny Drip Drip. No more wetness, alright? The wet guy is not the best guy. Because today was all slippery and slipping and sliding. It’s not easy to wrestle when you’re not used to those kind of conditions. Like, everyone on this roster is, apparently. What happened today? Vikingo got lucky.
It doesn’t sound like Johnny will be one-and-done for his current run with AAA. He listed future opponents on his enemy list. The next step is to get back in ring with Vikingo. Johnny can add Laredo Kid, Bandido, Lady Shani, Pentagon, and Fenix as well. He plans to beat the crap out of all of them.
Former CMLL star Microman made a surprise debut during Rey De Reyes. He aligned with La Empresa, but it looks like they are going to make him work for membership by using him for chores, such as washing their boots and carrying robes. DMT Azul was angry that Microman helped LA Park during their match.
The fans love Microman, so it will be satisfying once he tires of their bullying and kicks some ass.
AAA has a busy week coming up with shows on March 5, 12, and 13. The March 5 show will be in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas.
The lineup includes:
- Chessman, Pagano, & Psycho Clown vs. Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero
- Bandido & Jack Cartwheel vs. Hijo del Vikingo & Laredo Kid vs. Abismo Negro Jr. & Gringo Loco
- Aramis, Octagon Jr., & Myzteziz Jr. vs. Flamita, Latigo, & Toxin
- AAA World Trios Championship: Villano III Jr., Taurus, & Rey Escoprion (c) vs. DMT Azul, Sam Adonis, & Puma King
- Lumberjack Match: Kommander, Dulce Canela, & Pimpinela Escarlata vs. Crazy Boy, Joe Lider, & Xtreme Tiger vs. Mamba, Diva Salvaje, & Jessy Ventura
- Niño Hamburguesa, Mr. Iguana, & Drago Kid vs. Parka Negra, Argenis, & Dinamico
AAA heads to Monterrey, Nuevo Leon on March 12 for the start of the Showcenter Championship tournament.
The lineup includes:
- Showcenter Championship tournament: Hijo del Vikingo vs. Flamita
- Laredo Kid, Octagon Jr., & Myzteziz Jr. vs. Sanson, Forastero, & Cuatrero
- Showcenter Championship tournament: Chik Tormenta vs. Estrellita
- Pimpinela Escarlata, Niño Hamburguesa, & Mr. Iguana vs. Abismo Negro Jr., Latigo, & Toxin
- Showcenter Championship tournament: Taurus vs. Hijo de LA Park
- Kommander, Baby Extreme, & Dulce Canela vs. Dinamico, Mamba, & Emperador Azteca
- Showcenter Championship tournament: Reina Dorada vs. Maravilla
- Special guest Cibernetico
After Monterrey, there will be no rest for the weary. AAA is making good on the previous COVID postponement in Merida, Yucatan on March 13. The announced card is the same as the original with FTR headlining in a AAA tag title defense against the Lucha Bros.
The lineup includes:
- AAA World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Fenix & Pentagon
- Pagano, Hijo del Vikingo, & Octagon Jr. vs. Cibernetico, Abismo Negro Jr., & Latigo
- AAA World Trios Championship: Rey Escorpion, La Hiedra, & Villano III Jr. (c) vs. Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero vs. Carta Brava Jr., Tito Santana, & Mocho Cota Jr.
- AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: Laredo Kid (c) vs. Willie Mack vs. surprise luchador vs. Dragon Lee
- Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, & Kommander vs. Sam Adonis, DMT Azul, & Puma King
- Pimpinela Escarlata, Faby Apache, & Dulce Canela vs. Mamba, Diva Salvaje, & Jessy Ventura
Which of these upcoming AAA matches excite you the most?
