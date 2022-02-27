CMLL Roundup: Torneo Increible de Parejas ends in mask vs. mask challenge, women’s title match, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

CMLL stoked the fires of tension with the Torneo Increible de Parejas on Friday night (Feb. 25, 2022). The concept is to pair rivals together as tag teams.

Opening round:

Atlantis Jr. & Stuka Jr. defeated Negro Casas & Blue Panther

Volador Jr. & Mephisto defeated Hechicero & El Sagrado

Soberano Jr. & Templario defeated Titan & Cavernario

Mistico & Averno defeated Ultimo Guerrero & Euforia

Most teams seemed to work well together with the common goal of victory. That excludes Ultimo Guerrero and Euforia. Guerrero accidentally dropkicked his partner. Euforia was not pleased and dragged Guerrero out of the ring. In the final sequence, Guerrero dropkicked Euforia on purpose then kicked him in the cojones leading to their defeat.

Semifinal:

Atlantis Jr. & Stuka Jr. defeated Volador Jr. & Mephisto

Mistico & Averno defeated Soberano Jr. & Templario

Final:

Atlantis Jr. & Stuka Jr. defeated Mistico & Averno

Mistico embraced his rudo side to distract the referee, so Averno could land a low blow kick on Atlantis Jr. Mistico pinned Atlantis for elimination. Stuka Jr. Mistico was cocky and missed Stuka evening the score on a roll-up to eliminate Averno. Atlantis helped his partner turn the tide by knocking Mistico off the turnbuckles. Stuka followed with a flying splash to win the final.

Luego de múltiples intervenciones, Stuka Jr. logra vencer a Místico con plancha torpedo para ganar junto con Atlantis Jr. el #TorneoIncreíbleCMLL



Al término del duelo, golpea con una de las copas a Atlantis Jr. y lo reta por las máscaras de cara a Homenaje a #2LeyendasCMLL

During the trophy celebration, Stuka challenged Atlantis Jr. for mask versus mask at Homenaje a Dos Leyendas on March 18. As Stuka tossed the microphone over for an answer, he blasted Atlantis in the head with the trophy.

Enjoy the fast and furious highlights of the entire tournament.

On Friday night’s undercard, Dark Silueta retained the Mexican National Women’s Championship against Lluvia. It was a back and forth affair going tit for tat with similar moves. Lluvia took the action to a higher level by leaping off the upper stage for a flying crossbody. In the end, the champ prevailed hitting a superplex then locking in a submission. That title defense wasn’t enough for Dark Silueta. She also wants Lluvia’s mask.

Last week, Angel de Oro retained the Mexican National Light Heavyweight Championship against Mephisto. The challenger battered the champ’s lower back. Angel still managed to execute high-flying attacks. Angel was in trouble after a double underhook slam out of the corner, but he rallied to score the win with a slick transition into a rocking chair submission.

The CMLL World Mini-Estrella Championship changed hands as Mercurio ended Shockercito’s 1,813-day reign.

Mercurio logró la hazaña de convertirse en el nuevo Campeón Mundial de los Pequeños Estrellas acabando con el reinado de casi un lustro de Shockercito.

Mercurio logró la hazaña de convertirse en el nuevo Campeón Mundial de los Pequeños Estrellas acabando con el reinado de casi un lustro de Shockercito.

Homenaje a Dos Leyendas is CMLL’s next major event. The show on March 18 will honor Salvador Lutteroth and Ringo Mendoza. Lutteroth is the founder of EMLL, which became CMLL. Mendoza won numerous championships, hair versus hair contests, and the masks of the Texas Rangers during the course of his career. Mendoza was 4-0 in hair versus hair when in mattered most on anniversary shows.

CMLL is rolling out the lineup for Homenaje a Dos Leyendas with intriguing matchups. TJP returns to Arena Mexico. His opponent has yet to be named.

¡Regresa el integrante del 'United Empire' y @njpw1972! @MegaTJP estará presente en Homenaje a #2LeyendasCMLL: Salvador Lutteroth y Ringo Mendoza



Arena México

️ Viernes 18 de marzo '22

8:30 p.m.



️ en taquillas o en:https://t.co/WbwMxTks4D pic.twitter.com/H6BHXzyHo2 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 26, 2022

The vacant CMLL World Trios Championship will be up for grabs in a four-way. The competing squads will be Ultimo Guerrero, Atlantis Jr., & Gran Guerrero versus Hechicero, Mephisto, & Euforia versus El Sagrado, Gemelo Diablo I, & Gemelo Diablo II versus Angel de Oro, Terrible, & Niebla Roja.

CMLL is also planning a Torneo Increible for the women on March 11. The twist will be the losers advancing into a mask versus mask or mask versus hair finale at Homenaje a Dos Leyendas.

TORNEO INCREÍBLE DE AMAZONAS CON FINAL SUICIDA

TORNEO INCREÍBLE DE AMAZONAS CON FINAL SUICIDA

Derivado de las intensas rivalidades del elenco femenil, el próximo 11 de Marzo tendremos un Torneo Increíble con la participación de todas las Amazonas. #2LeyendasCMLL

The teams will be:

Marcela & Metalica

La Jarochita & Tiffany

Dark Silueta & Lluvia

Stephanie Vaquer & La Magnifica

Reyna Isis & La Vaquerita

Princesa Sugehit & La Seductora

Dalys & Skadi

Amapola & La Guerrera

Last but not least on the list is a snazzy Kemonito NFT. Check out the nifty video of the little monkey hitting a plancha.

¿Quién no ama a Kemonito?

Ahora puedes comprar un NFT de su espectacular "Plancha":

https://t.co/SHUGRyEmtf



✨ Unete al Discord para encontrar más sobre los NFTs del CMLL: https://t.co/xqJ9otsUtO pic.twitter.com/gMYOYeFXWQ — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 23, 2022

