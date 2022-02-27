Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 10: Week 45 results & Week 46 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Feb. 20-26, 2022: Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, 205 Live, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our competition for Performer of the Year.

Story time with screw-up Sean, bay bay.

As several of you pointed out on your comment ballots (four, to be exact... which will be important later), Brock Lesnar was not an option in the poll when the Rankings published last Sunday. I think I know why that happened*, but it’s not really important. The system is designed to account for something like this; it’s one of the reasons scoring is so heavily weighted toward comment votes.

Lesnar was added as a poll option midday on Sunday when I realized my error. That’s already more than what I’d normally do — but normally when someone’s not in the poll, it’s because of a judgement call I made (as was the case with Lee Moriarty last week, another omission a couple voters inquired about). This was the new WWE champ working a new babyface gimmick that was getting a lot of attention. Brock collected a lot of poll votes from there, but obviously not as many as he would have if he’d been there from the jump.

So, seeing as only a fraction of people who visit a page comment and figuring some multiple of the number of people who remarked on Brock’s exclusion from the poll would have clicked on his name, I added ten poll votes to his total for each person who commented about his absence.

It’s not a perfect solution, but I don’t think there was one. It’s one that looms large considering how tight the annual Rankings race is — and that the fix I came up with for the problem I created resulted in one of the men in said race tying for first...

The CCWR: 2021 - 22, Week 45

1. (tie) Brock Lesnar

1. (tie) CM Punk

3. Switchblade Jay White

4. Thunder Rosa

5. Powerhouse Hobbs

6. Sami Zayn

7. Bryan Danielson

8. Roman Reigns

9. Bianca Belair

10. Jon Moxley

Feel free to weigh in on this below. The idea behind the Rankings is that they’re 100% community-determined, so if a lot of y’all hate this, we can revisit.

* Let’s just say I’ve learned you shouldn’t update the poll to add folks from a Saturday night event on your phone at a b & b you’ve taken your wife to for her birthday, because you might get frustrated with how long it takes the editor to load on mobile devices and accidentally delete the first entry because the trash icon next to it comes up exactly where the edit button is on the previous screen. For instance.

Points in our weekly Rankings determine our annual list - full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the Best in the World narrowed the gap at the top, and the Beast Incarnate entered the top ten...

The CCWR Performer of the Year - through the Week ending Feb. 19

1. Roman Reigns - 178.5

2. CM Punk - 166

3. Bryan Danielson - 133.5

4. Hangman Page - 80.5

5. MJF - 63

6. Cesaro - 53

7. (tie) Finn Bálor - 48.5

7. (tie) Sasha Banks - 48.5

9. Kenny Omega - 48

10. Brock Lesnar - 44.5

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us your Rankings, we’ll take it from there.