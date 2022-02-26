Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- According to Post Wrestling, Pat McAfee is “set for something” at WrestleMania 38 involving Vince McMahon. One source said it will “most likely” be billed as an official match on the card.
- In an update on Cody Rhodes, Fightful Select says WWE talent expect Rhodes to sign with the company, but haven’t heard anything from management. Wrestlers are also careful to say “if” when talking about his return.
- AJ Styles’ new WWE contract puts him among the company’s highest paid stars, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It’s said Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey and Randy Orton make the most money, and Styles is now in a group just behind them including Edge, Goldberg, and The Miz. AJ’s deal is for more than Kevin Owens re-signed for.
- Per the WON, Elimination Chamber was so short because it aired on a local broadcast channel in Saudi Arabia and had a 2:50 time restriction. Past shows have aired on a pay channel where time was flexible.
- This week’s WON also mentions that NXT Stand & Deliver is planned for American Airlines Center in Dallas, which will already be set up for WWE. Seeing as the event is being held the afternoon before WrestleMania, WWE is hoping to sell 5,000 tickets.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...