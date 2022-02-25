MLW SuperFight card stocks up with Gangrel debut, cool Von Erichs matchup, & more!

MLW’s next TV taping event is Saturday, February 26. SuperFight is ready to blow the roof off of the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, NC. In addition to several title fights, MLW also added the debut of Gangrel and a cool tag team matchup for the Von Erichs.

See Superfight LIVE this Saturday in Charlotte! Info & Tix: https://t.co/6hu2ZBkLIU pic.twitter.com/8iwaqJCsgk — MLW SuperFight • Charlotte • 2/26 (@MLW) February 21, 2022

The advertised SuperFight lineup currently includes:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Richards (check out our interview with the champ here )

Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Richards (check out our interview with the champ ) Stairway to Hell: Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu

Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu MLW World Tag Team Championship: 5150 vs. EJ Nduka & ???

5150 vs. EJ Nduka & ??? MLW National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH

Alex Kane (c) vs. Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH Grudge Match: nZo vs. KC Navarro

nZo vs. KC Navarro Von Erichs vs. Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton

Alex Shelley vs. Richard Holliday

TJP vs. Myron Reed

Gangrel vs. Gnarls Garvin

Gino Medina, Mini Abismo Negro, & Arez vs. Puma King, Octagon Jr., & ???

“Cashflow” Ken Broadway vs. Ikuro Kwon

Killer Kross returns

Ricky Steamboat as guest matchmaker

The world title headliner puts Alexander Hammerstone across the ring from Davey Richards. Respect is deep between the two. Make no mistake though. They will not hold back against one another with MLW’s greatest prize on the line. The hype package sells the mood well.

SuperFight features blasts from the past with Ricky Steamboat and Ricky Morton. One surprising veteran to join the card is the MLW debut of Gangrel. Who’s ready for a blood bath? Apparently, Gnarls Garvin is, because he signed on the dotted line to be Gangrel’s opponent. This bout is bound to be a rugged brawl.

Speaking of Ricky Morton, he will team with his son, Kerry, to wrestle the Von Erichs. That matchup is a very cool clash of legendary families. It’s not every day that a contest with so much wrestling history presents itself, so credit to MLW for pulling the trigger to book it.

