Many people in WWE reacted with “disappointment and dismay” at the news that Cesaro is gone from the company, per Fightful. He’s among the most well-regarded people on the roster.

One reason why WWE didn’t push him recently is because there was “no indication he was going to re-sign.” WWE offered him a new contract, but it was rejected. Some sources said Cesaro wasn’t happy with his booking. The door is still open for him to re-sign with WWE.

F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer said Rey Fenix needs three more weeks before he’s ready to return from his gruesome injury. That timetable means he will likely miss the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 6.

According to Fightful, Brian Cage told people close to him that AEW picked up the option year on his contract. Cage was expecting his contract to expire, so AEW’s decision surprised him.

During an interview with PW Insider, Impact World Champion Moose indicated he is currently working through a torn labrum and will eventually need time off to properly heal.

