Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- During a filmed meet-and-greet in Louisville, Kentucky last weekend, Jeff Hardy can be heard telling YouTuber Jared Myers, “I’m going to AEW.” Post Wrestling followed up with Myers, who confirmed Hardy said he’s signing with AEW when his WWE non-compete expires.
- A “tenured member of the creative team” told Ringside News that WWE has a “working plan” for the WrestleMania 38 card. The source stressed that nothing is “locked in” because “Vince can change it at any second.”
- Madcap Moss passed a series of medical tests following the nasty bump he took during his match with Drew McIntyre at last Saturday’s Elimination Chamber, per Fightful. PW Insider reports he’s fully cleared to return to action.
- TNT is “exploring options” for what to do with Rhodes To The Top season two footage they already shot now that Cody has left AEW is expected to sign with WWE, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
- Following news that, after WrestleMania, WWE would Saturday night house shows would use the Saturday Night’s Main Event brand, Insider and others have pointed out untelevised Sunday night shows being advertised with the name Sunday Stunner.
