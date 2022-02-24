Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

TERMINUS 2 (Feb. 24, 6 pm ET)

Killa Kate vs. Queen Aminata Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood vs. Dante Cabellero & Joe Keys Baron Black vs. Jay Lethal Chris Sabin vs. Kenny Alfonso vs. Leon Ruff vs. Tre LaMar (Terminal Eliminator) Adam Priest vs. Invictus Khash Liiza Hall vs. Serena Deeb Davey Richards vs. Shane Strickland Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Santana (ROH World Championship)

Yes indeed, Terminus is back with more of their brand of pure rules grappling action and it’s gonna be a barn burner just from that double main event of Richards/Strickland and Gresh/Santan!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

GCW Welcome to Heartbreak / The Coldest Winter (Feb. 25-26)

—Welcome to Heartbreak (Feb. 25, 8 pm PT)—

Kevin Blackwood vs. Tony Deppen Gringo Loco vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Matthew Justice (Scramble Match) Dr. Wagner, Jr. vs. Homicide “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Ninja Mack Blake Christian vs. Nick Wayne Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) vs. Jacob Fatu & Juicy Finau Joey Janela & X-Pac vs. Major Players (Brian Myers & Matt Cardona) AJ Gray (c) vs. ??? (GCW Extreme Championship)

—The Coldest Winter (Feb. 26, 8 pm PT)—

Thunder Rosa vs. Tony Deppen Blake Christian vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Dark Sheik vs. ??? Gringo Loco vs. Mascara Dorada Jack Cartwheel vs. Ninja Mack

GCW are back in Los Angeles for another double-header and I mean, c’mon. Sean Waltman’s triumphant return to indie wrestling for the first time since April of 2019, how much do I really have to hype it? But then you also have Dr. Wagner, Jr. vs. Homicide and what? How? That’s amazing!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Blitzkrieg! Pro PMA (Feb. 26, 7 pm ET)

Bobby Orlando & ??? vs. Kirby Wackerman & ??? Ichiban vs. Jet Jaghori vs. Mike Anthony vs. Sazzy Boatright 50 Cal vs. Sammy Diaz CPA vs. King Crab Bam Sullivan, Dr. Cube, & Jeff Cannonball vs. Kennedi Copeland, Riley Shepard, & Skylar Max Caster vs. O’Shay Edwards Evil Uno vs. Lince Dorado A Message to You (Jeremy Leary & Perry Von Vicious) vs. CDC (Devantes & Juba) vs. Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) vs. MSP (Aiden Aggro & Danger Kid) (B!P Tag Team Championship) Travis Huckabee vs. VSK (c) (B!P Bedlam Championship)

Blitzkrieg! is back and bringing the thunder, with Evil Uno vs. Lince Dorado just jumping off the page at me, but also they’re crowning new tag champs (let’s go MSP!) and VSK faces the threat of Travis Huckabee!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

FU Breaking the Chains (Feb. 26, 7 pm CT)

Bitcoin Boiz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) vs. Manny Cortez & Torero Cole Radrick vs. Koda Hernandez August Matthews vs. JJ Garrett GPA vs. Skye Blue Laynie Luck vs. Storm Grayson (c) (FU Independent Championship) Brothers of Funstruction (Ruffo & Yabo) (c) vs. Philly-Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) (FU Tag Team Championship)

Freelance Underground is back and running a strong card with the Brothers of Funstruction defending against AIW standouts PME, and hey, it’s named after an excellent Dokken song to boot!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Invictus Pro Love and Let Die (Feb. 27, 4 pm ET)

Killian McMurphy vs. Little Mean Kathleen American Murder Society (Alex Reiman & Steve Off) vs. Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts & Randy Summers) (Invictus Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinals) Meat Locker (Adam Payne & Wrecking Ball Legursky) vs. Mucho Trouble (Ben Bishop & Chris Moljo) (Invictus Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinals) Gabriel Skye vs. Ken Broadway Big Game Leroy (c) vs. Kennedi Copeland (Invictus Social Media Championship) Edith Surreal vs. Vicious Vicki (c) (Invictus Women’s Championship)

Invictus Pro are back and their tag title tournament rolls on, plus Edith Surreal challenges for the women’s title!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Prestige Wrestling Rise Above (Feb. 27, 6:30 pm ET)

C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) vs. Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) vs. Nick Wayne & Sonico vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) Adrian Quest vs. Ethan HD vs. Kevin Blackwood vs. Kidd Bandit vs. MV Young vs. Tyler Bateman Clark Connors vs. JTG Alex Shelley vs. Dalton Castle vs. Davey Richards vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Taya Valkyrie vs. Viva Van Chelsea Green vs. Delilah Doom Calvin Tankman vs. Pierre Carl Ouellet

Oh them big boys are rumbling for Prestige, boy howdy! PCO vs. Tankman! HOSS!

Check it out live on IWTV, friends.

Free matches here!

Enjoy Wrestling Striking Distance Episode 2

Enjoy are back with weekly episodes on YouTube and let’s dip in here with Violence Is Forever vs. Yokai and more, shall we? Check it out!

Fred Yehi vs. Griffin McCoy

And now a freebie from the new-look CZW, as the Savageweight takes on home-grown McCoy, enjoy!

Ace Romero vs. Anthony Henry

Last but not least, Limitless bring us this gem pitting agile superheavyweight Romero against grappling and striking wizard Henry, check it out!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.