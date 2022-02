Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is going to finish up the Kevin Owens/Seth Rollins tag team thing they have going before getting to the Stone Cold Steve Austin program for WrestleMania 38.

They also say the crossover storylines between Raw and NXT are expected to be the norm going forward, with wrestlers from both appearing on both shows.

PW Insider says there isn’t currently a plan to air the upcoming MSG show on Mar. 5 as a special event on Peacock but cameras will be there filming.

They also say the Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop match on Raw this week received rave reviews backstage.

Finally, it was noted WWE made major changes to the card on Raw just before going on the air this week.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.