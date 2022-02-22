AJ Styles reportedly signs new WWE deal worth ‘well over $3 million a year’

After a couple years of budget cuts, WWE seems to be investing that money in established stars. Already this year we’ve heard about the company locking up Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn before they could hit the free agent market. Now they’re said to have done the same with AJ Styles.

Fightful Select reported the news this afternoon (Feb. 22). Styles new deal is for multiple years, and worth “well over $3 million a year.” There is some financial accommodation for bus travel included in the contract.

The Phenomenal One joined WWE in 2016 after a decorated career in Ring of Honor, TNA, and New Japan. His existing contract was due to expire late this spring or early this summer. When he signed an extension in 2019, he said it would be his last. While that didn’t turn out to be true, the sentiment behind it was — AJ said WWE was “the perfect place” for him to be. Fightful’s report says WWE knew Styles would have “plenty of suitors” if he became a free agent, and didn’t want to risk losing him.

Sounds like both sides got what they wanted.

Styles’ immediate plans aren’t clear, but he definitely seems to be one of the options for Edge at WrestleMania 38.