NWA reveals Crockett Cup tag team tournament bracket including the Briscoes & Fandango

NWA’s next big venture is the Crockett Cup tag team tournament. The two-day event will take place March 19 & 20 on Nashville, TN. Billy Corgan, Joe Galli, and Pat Kenney (aka Simon Diamond) revealed the seeding of the full bracket with the Briscoes as the sizzle lure.

Crockett Cup seeds:

1. La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666)

2. Briscoes

3. OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

4. Doug Williams & partner to be announced

5. Strictly Business (Thom Latimer & Chris Adonis)

6. Pope & Mims

7. Aron Stevens & JR Kratos

8. The End (Parrow & Odinson)

9. Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx)

10. Dirty Sexy Boys (JTG & Dirty Dango)

11. The Cardonas (Mike Knox & VSK)

12. Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett)

13. Ill Begotten (2 from Rush Freeman, Captain Yuma, Alex Taylor, & Jeremiah Plunkett)

14. The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legurtsky)

15. TBD

16. 4-way play-in

The seeds were slotted into a tournament format for the full bracket.

The #CrockettCup Brackets have are revealed & there's STILL teams left to announce!



What are YOUR Predictions?



March 19 & 20 in beautiful Nashville, TN!



Get your tickets today, or watch it LIVE on @FiteTV!



https://t.co/SpjSkDMdXb



https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/80jgg2Ev59 — NWA (@nwa) February 22, 2022

La Rebelion earned the top spot as NWA tag team champions. Their opponent will be the winner of a four-way dance to kick off the Crockett Cup event. The participants have yet to be named.

Since joining the NWA, La Rebelión has proven to be nearly unstoppable.



It wouldn't be right to have this tournament w/o the Worlds Champions would it?



Can anyone stop @mechvwolf & @Bestia666tj?



Don't miss your chance to witness history LIVE!



https://t.co/SpjSkE3PlL pic.twitter.com/l8nZZVoJ4P — NWA (@nwa) February 16, 2022

The matchup that sticks out most is the Briscoes against an unnamed team. The dream for FTR still lives, damn it! Kenney explained that the NWA would make the pick separately from potential teams submitting their résumé.

Doug Williams was supposed to tag with Nick Aldis as the British Invasion, but Aldis called in his rematch clause to challenge Matt Cardona for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. That means Aldis will not be participating in the tournament. Corgan will allow Williams the right to choose his own partner.

A pair of familiar names stand out as the 10 seed. JTG and Dirty Dango (fka Fandango) are bringing their appeal as the Dirty Sexy Boys. They have a tough matchup against former NWA tag champs in Aron Stevens (fka Damien Sandow) and JR Kratos.

Matt Cardona flexed his newly acquired power as world champ to demand a spot for his pals. Mike Knox and VSK enter the mix under the name The Cardonas.

Part of the fun with brackets is picking upsets and an ultimate winner. La Rebelion, Briscoes, and OGK are strong favorites to advance to the final four in my opinion. I would be very surprised at an upset on those teams. Without Nick Aldis, the British Invasion takes a hit. I’d pick Strictly Business to advance from that cluster.

4 of the top 5 teams in the final four isn’t all that spicy, but those would likely make the best matches. Briscoes and OGK had the ROH Match of the Year for 2021. In the end, I think Le Rebelion defeats the Briscoes to win the Crockett Cup. Briscoes are a main event attraction, so fans will want to see them advance to the final. That’s where Dem Boys put over the reigning NWA champs.

Also of note for the Crockett Cup event, Kamille will defend the NWA World Women’s Championship, Tyrus will defend the NWA World Television Championship, and Allysin Kay & Marti Belle will defend the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Which Crockett Cup matchups excite you? Who’s your pick to win? Which team has the best shot at being a bracket buster Cinderella?