Rumors for the Day:
- PW Insider reports that James Curtin (fka Drake Maverick, fka Rockstar Spud) has been working as a member of the Raw creative team for the last 3-4 weeks. Curtin was released from WWE talent contract last November, and had his post-firing video praised by John Cena.
- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the “massive” news Tony Khan teased last week probably isn’t a free agent signing, “but more like a business deal.”
- WWE officials were “blown away” by the reaction Lita received at Elimination Chamber, per Insider.
- While Cody Rhodes did have his supporters in the AEW locker room, Wrestling Observer Newsletter says “a lot of the talent quietly were celebrating” Rhodes’ exit: “the ‘hero treatment’ given to him by some in the company after he left is a great public story but not the real story.”
- Kenny Omega told WOR he still needs surgery for his umbilical hernia, and he won’t be able to return until 6-8 weeks after that happens.
