CM Punk completes ROH’s inaugural Hall of Fame class

Ring of Honor may be on hiatus until April’s Supercard of Honor show in Dallas, but that didn’t stop them from becoming the latest organization to promote a Hall of Fame. ROH has been ramping up excitement by announcing their inaugural class individually over the last four weeks.

The Briscoes got the honor of being the first entrants, followed by current AEW and former WWE Bryan Danielson. Samoa Joe was next, and everyone expected Joe’s most famous ROH rival to follow him. Ring of Honor didn’t disappoint — CM Punk is going into their Hall of Fame.

Punk was only with ROH for a handful of years (2002 - 2005) before signing with WWE, but in that time he was two-time Tag champ, and once held the company’s World title. That latter run was part of the original “Summer of Punk” angle which would latter be somewhat replicated in WWE six years later. His final storyline in ROH was only one of several memorable ones, including the trilogy with Joe we mentioned last week, and an epic feud with Raven.

As has been the case with Dem Boys, the American Dragon, and the Samoan Submission Machine, a career retrospective on Punk will be featured on this weekend’s episode of ROH TV. A special on the Second City Saint will also premiere next Monday (Feb. 28) on ROH’s YouTube channel. Then the Hall of Fame episode of ROH TV will debut the weekend of March 5.

Congratulations to Punk, and all the members of the inaugural class!