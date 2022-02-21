Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

According to PW Insider, Brock Lesnar went off script in the Elimination Chamber when he broke through his pod to enter the match. That wasn’t planned.

They also say there was a point where Undertaker was going to make an appearance at Elimination Chamber but that was changed and he didn’t make the trip. Kurt Angle was also briefly planned for it before his talks with WWE fell through.

Cody Rhodes was spotted in Florida over the weekend and there’s a lot of speculation that he’ll be at the WWE Performance Center to prepare for his return imminently.

Fightful Select says they were told the Usos vs. Viking Raiders match at Elimination Chamber wasn’t cut for time and is planned for a future episode of SmackDown.

Per Insider, there’s talk of a stadium show being planned for Great Britain during Labor Day weekend.

