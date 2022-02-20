Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 10: Week 44 results & Week 45 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Feb. 13-19, 2022: Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, 205 Live, NJPW Strong, WWE’s Elimination Chamber PPV, Impact No Surrender, AAA Rey de Reyes, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our competition for Performer of the Year.

Is it from the debut that won him the week? No, but it’s one of two* Limitless GIFs I’ll never pass up a chance to post

* The other is, of course, either variation of this one.

It was very close, but AEW’s newest star just edged out their World champ after his bloody Texas Deathmatch defense.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy’s challenger also placed, after the fallout from Max’s two wins in Chicago, and the new NWA Worlds champion.

Punk’s surprise partner earned some points after that, then WWE chimed in with a woman who made the most of her opportunity against The Opportunity, and the Master of Alpha Academy.

A guy who’s as sick of Chris Jericho as he is Proud ‘n’ Powerful rounded out the top ten.

The CCWR: 2021 - 22, Week 44

1. Keith Lee

2. Hangman Page

3. CM Punk

4. MJF

5. Matt Cardona

6. Lance Archer

7. Jon Moxley

8. Naomi

9. Chad Gable

10. Santana

Points in our weekly Rankings determine our annual list - full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the last two months of the race are gonna be very interesting...

The CCWR Performer of the Year - through the Week ending Feb. 12

1. Roman Reigns - 175.5

2. CM Punk - 156.5

3. Bryan Danielson - 129.5

4. Hangman Page - 80.5

5. MJF - 63

6. Cesaro - 53

7. (tie) Finn Bálor - 48.5

7. (tie) Sasha Banks - 48.5

9. Kenny Omega - 48

10. Miro - 44.33

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us your Rankings, we’ll take it from there.