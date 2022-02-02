Ricky Steamboat to have a special role for MLW SuperFight

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is coming to MLW.

Steamboat is arriving in MLW as a special guest for SuperFight in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, February 26. MLW spiced things up by giving the book to Steamboat. The Dragon will be matchmaker for the event.

Ricky Steamboat coming to Charlotte for SuperFight https://t.co/fhKu3O5GRd — MLW (@MLW) February 2, 2022

The official press release reports:

Promising to give Charlotte fans a night of great wrestling action, Steamboat is actively putting together what promises to be a stacked card for a city Steamboat considers his hometown.

Bringing in Steamboat as an honorary matchmaker is a neat touch. It plays into the history of Steamboat’s career in Charlotte as a groovy blast from the past mixing with stars of today. Plus, Steamboat’s interactions with current matchmaker Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto) are bound to be a hoot.

The SuperFight main event will be Alexander Hammerstone defending the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against Davey Richards. The challenger has momentum after winning the Opera Cup.

MLW’s upcoming schedule also includes Intimidation Games in Dallas, TX on March 31 and Kings of Colosseum in Philadelphia, PA on May 13.

How pumped are you to see Ricky Steamboat in MLW? Who would you like to see Steamboat interact with?