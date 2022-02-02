Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Ringside News says Shane McMahon was one of the producers for the Royal Rumble and there’s a lot of heat on him for how it turned out.

Speaking of Shane, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that there were originally plans to have him in the Elimination Chamber match and set up a feud with Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 38.

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said he was told Randy Orton is “going to be gone for a little while. I don’t know why. I don’t know when he’ll be back.”

He also said at one point there was a plan to do Bobby Lashley vs. Shane McMahon at WrestleMania, but that’s changed.

Per Fightful Select, WWE didn’t feel Asuka was physically ready to return in the Royal Rumble and that’s why she wasn’t used.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.