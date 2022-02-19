Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Cody Rhodes’ AEW contract had an option Tony Khan could have exercised to give Cody a raise and keep him for two more years, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Khan did that with Hangman Page and The Young Bucks’ deals, but an Observer source speculated he didn’t in this case because he knew Rhodes was unhappy.
- Some WWE talent told the Observer they believe AEW has a budgeting issue that won’t be resolved until/unless they sign a bigger TV deal in 2024
- Regarding other AEW contracts, the WON says Chris Jericho is signed through the first week of 2024. Kenny Omega has a year left on his deal. Jericho and CM Punk are believed to be the company’s highest paid stars.
- WWE is planning to run NXT Stand & Deliver Sat., April 2 at noon ET before night one of WrestleMania 38, per WrestleVotes. Speculation from Wrestling Observer Radio and elsewhere is that Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker will happen on that show.
- According to PW Insider, WWE is bringing back the Saturday Night’s Main Event brand name after WrestleMania for Saturday house shows.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...