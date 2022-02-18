AAA Roundup: Rey de Reyes preview, Fenix questionable to return, more!

AAA is ready to bring the ruckus for 2022. Their first show of the tour ended up being postponed in Merida, Yucatan due to coronavirus precautions, so the Rey de Reyes event will act as the season opener. The lineup looks stacked with fun matchups, including the return of John Morrison to AAA.

The advertised card for Rey de Reyes on February 19 in Veracruz, Veracruz includes:

AAA Megacampeonato: Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. John Morrison

Rey de Reyes tournament: Psycho Clown vs. Cibernetico vs. Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. surprise luchador

Reina de Reinas Championship eliminator: Maravilla vs. Lady Shani vs. Flammer vs. surprise luchadora

Villano III Jr. & La Hiedra vs. Octagon Jr. & Sexy Star vs. Arez & Chick Tormenta

Good news for those that desire to watch. The broadcast airs live on Fite TV internationally. In Mexico and Latin America, it will be shown on the television channel Space.

For the headliner, Morrison is returning to challenge Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Megacampeonato.

Johnny Mundo took AAA by storm during his last run to hold the Mega Championship, Latin American Championship, and Cruiserweight Championship simultaneously. Vikingo is just getting started to establish himself as champion after winning the title in December at Triplemania Regia. Defeating Morrison would be a huge feather in his cap toward a potential future clash with Kenny Omega for the belt Omega never lost.

The biggest question on the card will be the availability of Fenix. The luchador was booked for a dream tag match with Pentagon against Dragon Lee and Dralistico, but that was put in doubt after Fenix injured his arm in AEW. The original timeline to return put Fenix on track for Rey de Reyes, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests that Fenix is still one month away from action. AAA has not mentioned a change in plans as of this writing.

The Rey de Reyes tournament is stocked with major stars. Psycho Clown is AAA’s top fan favorite. Cibernetico is a main man who recently returned to the promotion. Bandido currently holds the ROH World Championship. Laredo Kid won Rey de Reyes last year and looks to defend that honor. With all that talent, it bodes well that the fifth competitor should be a surprise on the same level.

Another surprise will arrive in the women’s division in a #1 contender bout for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship held by Impact’s Deonna Purrazzo. The leading candidate to take the spot is Taya Valkyrie. She already announced her intention to regain the AAA title, so it is just a matter of time before she shows up.

TAYA está de regreso @thetayavalkyrie



…y tiene un mensaje para la Reina de Reinas, @DeonnaPurrazzo #TriplemaniaRegia pic.twitter.com/YsmWeBDzok — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) December 5, 2021

Which match are you most eager to watch at Rey de Reyes? Who do you hope will fill the surprise spots?