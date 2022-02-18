 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kairi Sane returns to Stardom

By Sean Rueter
/ new

After months of speculation about the status of her WWE contract — and even some rumors of a return to the United States to resume working for the company where she once held the NXT Women’s and WWE Women’s Tag Team championships — we now know what’s next for Kairi Sane in the world of wrestling.

Stardom held a press conference this morning, promoting their Stardom World Climax shows set for March 26 and 27 at Ryōgoku Kokugikan. The 33 year old appeared, declared herself to be in the best shape of her career, told us she’ll now be going by KAIRI, and would be at next month’s shows at Sumo Hall.

The promotion wasted no time setting up angles for the wrestler who went by Kairi Hojo during her initial Stardom run. She was interrupted by Unagi Sayaka & Tam Nakano, and KAIRI hinted at partnering with Mayu Iwatani for a tag match against the duo...

Her appearance wrapped up with an attack by members of heel stable Oedo Tai...

Ready to see the Pirate Princess set sail in Stardom?

