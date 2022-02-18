Kairi Sane returns to Stardom

After months of speculation about the status of her WWE contract — and even some rumors of a return to the United States to resume working for the company where she once held the NXT Women’s and WWE Women’s Tag Team championships — we now know what’s next for Kairi Sane in the world of wrestling.

Stardom held a press conference this morning, promoting their Stardom World Climax shows set for March 26 and 27 at Ryōgoku Kokugikan. The 33 year old appeared, declared herself to be in the best shape of her career, told us she’ll now be going by KAIRI, and would be at next month’s shows at Sumo Hall.

The promotion wasted no time setting up angles for the wrestler who went by Kairi Hojo during her initial Stardom run. She was interrupted by Unagi Sayaka & Tam Nakano, and KAIRI hinted at partnering with Mayu Iwatani for a tag match against the duo...

KAIRI wants to tag with Mayu Iwatani vs Tam Nakano & Unagi Sayaka at Ryogoku Kokugikan, which is a 2 day event, March 26 & 27! pic.twitter.com/aAKSZub2Tg — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) February 18, 2022

Her appearance wrapped up with an attack by members of heel stable Oedo Tai...

Oedo Tai attacked KAIRI at the end of the press conference. You can bet this isn't the end of it! pic.twitter.com/6ft23aZpUP — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) February 18, 2022

Ready to see the Pirate Princess set sail in Stardom?