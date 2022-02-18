Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- Andrew Zarian mentioned on We’re Live, Pal that people on the WWE side were the ones who first contacted the media to tip them off to the story of Cody Rhodes leaving AEW. Zarian said the WWE guys were “waving their WWE flag in victory” over the news, and the celebratory tone was excessive given Cody has not signed with WWE.
- Someone told Zarian that Cody was particularly “upset” with the Forbes’ profile on Tony Khan where Khan took all the credit for AEW’s success.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer heard that “twists and turns” will be coming at WWE’s Elimination Chamber 2022 tomorrow in Saudi Arabia. He also indicated there’s a push to do title vs. title between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.
- Per Hugo Savinovich of Lucha Libre Online, WWE has fired Carlos Cabrera. He worked on the Spanish language commentary team for 29 years.
- WWE Hall of Fame star D-Von Dudley said he can never wrestle again following spinal surgery that fused his L4, L5, and L6 spinal segments.
