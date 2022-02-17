Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

VxS Jimmy Lloyd’s American Wasteland (Feb. 17, 8 pm ET)

Marcus Mathers vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Nick Wayne vs. Rich Swann Colby Corino vs. Cole Radrick vs. Dyln McKay vs. Eli Everfly vs. Jason Kincaid vs. Ruckus (Aerial Assault Match) 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Slim J Matthew Justice vs. Pierre Carl Ouellet EFFY vs. Jimmy Jacobs Alex Colon vs. G-Raver vs. Lucky 13 (H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship Ladder War) Jimmy Lloyd vs. Matt Tremont (Wasteland Death Match)

VxS are running hot this month and I mean... between 2 Cold and Slim J doing a clash of legends, Jacob/EFFY, that Aerial Assault six-way AND a main event deathmatch between the Bulldozer and the Different Boy? Hell yeah!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Freelance Too Weird to Live and Too Rare to Die (Feb. 18, 8 pm CT)

Alfonso Gonzalez & Kylie Rae vs. Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) Bryan Keith vs. Craig Mitchell Dan “the Dad” Adams vs. Robert Anthony (c) (Freelance Legacy Championship)

Not a lot of matches announced for this one as I write this, but Freelance always bring the heat, folks!

Check it out live on IWTV, if you will.

BLP Professional Wrestling (Mikey’s Version) (Feb. 19, 4:30 pm CT)

Rat Daddy vs. Travis Titan Dan “the Dad” Adams vs. Rohit Raju Brutus vs. Joshua Bishop Anthony Greene vs. Skye Blue “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell vs. Levi Everett Anthony Henry vs. Tre LaMar Kevin Blackwood vs. Leyla Hirsch Alex Zayne vs. Dante Martin Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. Violence Is Forever (c) (BLP Tag Team Championship) Matt Makowski vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (c) (BLP Midwest Championship)

Black Label Pro are back at long last, baby! Indiana’s finest are running hot and while the show might be devoid of BLP’s signature old guy dream matches, there’s a lot to like about this card!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

DMDU Taking Back Sunday (Feb. 19, 11 pm ET)

Hector Jones vs. Key E. Prince Emman the Kid & Royce Chambers vs. Kid Valian & Ryan Rapid Gore vs. Jake Navara Bobby Bishop vs. Edward Dusk Joel Bateman vs. Kyla Knight Will Walker vs. York (Deathmatch) Callen Butcher (c) vs. ??? (DMDU Australian Deathmatch Championship Open Challenge)

Cards on the table, folks, I don’t know anybody on this card but who doesn’t like a spot of the old ultraviolence, eh? And remember, in Australia the blood stains the mat in the opposite direction!

Check it out live on IWTV, friends.

GCW Believe Me / Don’t Tell Me What to Do (Feb. 19-20)

—Believe Me (Feb. 19, 8 pm ET)—

Matt Tremont vs. “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas Blake Christian vs. Jimmy Lloyd Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne Joey Janela vs. Mascara Dorada ASF, Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel, & Kamikaze vs. Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, EFFY, Matthew Justice, & Steve Manders) Atticus Cogar vs. Billie Starkz Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) vs. the SAT (Joel & Jose Maximo) G-Raver vs. John Wayne Murdoch Alex Colon (c) vs. Reed Bentley (GCW Ultraviolent Championship)

—Don’t Tell Me What to Do (Feb. 20, 5 pm ET)—

2 Cold Scorpio vs. Gringo Loco Alex Zayne vs. Atticus Cogar Blake Christian vs. Ninja Mack ASF vs. Drago Kid Joey Janela & Marko Stunt vs. Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray & Matthew Justice) Alex Colon (c) vs. Orin Veidt (GCW Ultraviolent Championship) H8 Club (Matt Tremont & Nick Gage) (c) vs. the Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) (GCW Tag Team Championship)

GCW are back in Atlantic City and I’m torn, folks— do I hype up Joey Janela vs. Mascara “Gran Metalik” Dorado or the “holy shit” return of the SAT to the indies after nearly a decade off to face the Briscoes, continuing a rivarly that dates back to 2001?!

Check ‘em out, live on FITE!

Prestige Roseland 2 (Feb. 20, 6:30 pm PT)

Drexl vs. Taya Valkyrie (Unsanctioned Anything Goes Match) Calvin Tankman vs. Jaiden vs. Sonico vs. Titus Alexander Ethan HD vs. Nick Wayne Funny Bone vs. “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. Pax Americana (Dark Sheik & MV Young) Alex Shelley vs. Dalton Castle Davey Richards vs. Malakai Black

Prestige are holding things down in Portland, and the minute I saw BUSSY vs. Pax Americana *and* Richards/Black double barrelling this show I knew I had to feature it here in Sermon, folks!

Check it out live on IWTV, friends.

DD Wrestleage (Feb. 20, 4 pm ET)

Eric Corvis vs. Ron Voyage Apostles of Chaos (Chris Benne & Logan Black) vs. Jared Evans & Max ZERO Boar vs. BT Bull vs. Mouse vs. Green Ant vs. King Crab vs. Stan Stylez Dan Barry & Juba vs. Hardcore Geeks (Kennedi Copeland & Riley Shepard) Dan Champion, Mike Oridge, Rob L. Chase, & Thief Ant vs. Jeff Cannonball, Myke Quest, & the Outfielders (Shea McCoy & Weber Hatfield) Bam Sullivan vs. Lucas DiSangro Bobby Orlando vs. Evil Kip Stevens Jacob Tarasso vs. the Whisper The Air Show (Mach10 & Razerwyng) vs. the Kirks (Brandon Kirk & Kasey Catal)

Dropkick Depression are back and continuing to spread the good word through the magic of pro wrestling! You got a six-way almost entirely animal-themed match, Tarasso and the Whisper meet in singles with an undisclosed stipulation, tag violence, and more!

Check it out when it eventually hits IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Skye Blue vs. Billie Starkz

Starting off how, F1RST Wrestling brings us a taste of the future of women’s wrestling, check it out!

Ilja Dragunov vs. Pentagon, Jr.

Oh, when worlds collide! It’s 16 Carat Gold season and wXw have offered up this gem that simply could not happen today for us— NXT UK champ Dragunov takes on AEW’s Penta, don’t miss it!

Keith Lee vs. Penta el Zero M

And hell, let’s make it a Penta double feature thanks to AAW uploading this bad boy, why not? Enjoy!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.