Rumors for the Day:
- On Cody Rhodes, the Wrestling Observer says most in AEW thought everything was fine and he would re-sign with the company all the way up until it was announced he and Brandi were leaving.
- The word going around is there were no issues between the EVPs over the last year and things were actually pretty great between them all.
- PW Insider says WWE first reached out to Steve Austin about doing something at WrestleMania 38 in late December/early January but there didn’t seem to be much to it.
- They also say that as of right now Austin hasn’t committed to wrestling but the plan all along has been for him to be a part of the show in Texas in some form.
- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW is being a little more conservative in regards to its signings until the next TV deal, where they hope to get an increase.
