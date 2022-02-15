Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer indicated that an edited version of the contract signing segment that featured a botched Charlotte Flair/Ronda Rousey spot will air on Friday’s SmackDown.
- Josh Alexander tweeted that his Impact contract and visa to work in the U.S. both expired yesterday. The Observer notes he’s open to re-signing with Impact, but also reminded that Brandi Rhodes name-dropped Alexander in a recent promo on Dynamite.
- Last week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter had updates on some AEW stars who’ve been out recently. Eddie Kingston is expected to return to AEW this week. He’s been sidelined with a fractured orbital bone.
- Kyle O’Reilly was given time off after the birth of his child. That’s why he and Bobby Fish have been missing from the Adam Cole/Young Bucks storyline.
- It’s believed this render of Elias from WWE 2K22 could be the Randy Savage-inspired look Vince McMahon allegedly nixed last year.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...