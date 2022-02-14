Samoa Joe is the third inductee into the ROH Hall of Fame

Ring of Honor may be on hiatus until April’s Supercard of Honor show in Dallas, but that didn’t stop them from becoming the latest organization to promote a Hall of Fame. ROH is ramping up excitement by announcing the inaugural class individually over a month, one per week for four weeks.

The Briscoes got the honor of being the first entrants, then last week current AEW and former WWE Bryan Danielson was named.

Before he became synonymous with TNA’s glory days and moved on to solid WWE run, Joe was one of the main attractions during ROH’s rise in the 2000s. He was the company’s third ever World champion. That reign last almost two years, from March ‘03 to December ‘04, and is still the longest in Ring of Honor history.

It also included a trilogy with CM Punk. The two 60 minute draws Joe had with Punk before Joe winning the third match were the talk of the business at the time, and remain influential to this day.

As has been the case with Dem Boys and the American Dragon, a career retrospective on Joe will be featured on this weekend’s episode of ROH TV. A special on the Samoan Submission Machine will also premiere next Monday (Feb. 21) on ROH’s YouTube channel. Then the Hall of Fame episode of ROH TV will debut the weekend of March 5.

Congratulations to Joe, and place your bets on next Monday’s final member of the inaugural class.