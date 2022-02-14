Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said it’s looking like Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville for the Intercontinental championship is the plan for WrestleMania 38.

Meltzer also speculates that Peacock could be in line to score second day rights to Raw and NXT soon, and maybe SmackDown as well.

Per PW Insider, Vince McMahon doesn’t think there are any issues with WWE and its creative process.

Advertisements for post-Mania shows have led to speculation that Rhea Ripley will be back in the Raw women’s title scene soon.

Meanwhile, WWE has filed to trademark “NXT: Level Up” and the Observer notes that it may be the new name for 205 Live.

